PLUS releases travel time advisory for Hari Raya Haji holidays in app, announces measures to manage jam

In addition to activation of 18 SmartLane zones across the North South Highway over the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays, PLUS has also released a travel time advisory to disperse traffic from June 13-18. It’s now digital though, and you can plan your balik kampung journey via MyPLUS-TTA on the PLUS app.

The highway operator has also announced measures that it will take to manage and reduce congestion in what is expected to be a busy period. All toll lanes will be open, and there will not be any lane closures for maintenance work from June 12-19, except for emergencies cases, accident removal and critical repairs.

Speaking of accidents, PLUS will be stationing tow trucks and cranes at 15 selected locations along the NSE for faster removal/towing of vehicles. More info and full list of SmartLane locations and dates here.

