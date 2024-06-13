PLUS releases travel time advisory for Hari Raya Haji holidays in app, announces measures to manage jam

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 13 2024 1:22 pm

Click to enlarge

In addition to activation of 18 SmartLane zones across the North South Highway over the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays, PLUS has also released a travel time advisory to disperse traffic from June 13-18. It’s now digital though, and you can plan your balik kampung journey via MyPLUS-TTA on the PLUS app.

The highway operator has also announced measures that it will take to manage and reduce congestion in what is expected to be a busy period. All toll lanes will be open, and there will not be any lane closures for maintenance work from June 12-19, except for emergencies cases, accident removal and critical repairs.

Speaking of accidents, PLUS will be stationing tow trucks and cranes at 15 selected locations along the NSE for faster removal/towing of vehicles. More info and full list of SmartLane locations and dates here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.