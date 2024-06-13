T121 MRT feeder bus trial for Taman Wahyu, Lakeville, KiPark to Sri Delima station extended to Sept 14

Good news for those staying in Taman Wahyu and its surroundings, which includes residents of Lakeville and EcoSky condos, as well as those further down such as KiPark.

Rapid KL has announced that the MRT trial feeder bus linking the area to the Sri Delima station on the MRT Putrajaya Line has been extended to September 14. The T121 trial route started back in December 2023.

As usual for feeder buses, the fare is RM1 and the frequency is 45 minutes during peak hours and 50 minutes outside of peak hours. Operation hours are from 6am to 11.30 pm.

The T121’s stops are Perumahan Sibu, the Taman Wahyu commercial centre, Aradia Residence, Baron Residence, EcoSky, Lotus Selayang and 99 Residence. The bus will then head back to Sri Delima MRT, passing Sri Utara KiPark, PPR Taman Wahyu, the LakeCity Gallery and finally, Lakeville.

