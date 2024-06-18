2025 Audi e-tron GT debuts – up to 609 km EV range; new 925 PS RS e-tron GT Performance variant

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / June 18 2024 6:15 pm

The Audi e-tron GT range has been updated for the 2025 model year, bringing technical and visual updates to its three-variant range, which is now comprised of the S e-tron GT as its base, RS e-tron GT and the range-topping RS e-tron GT Performance.

Outputs and performance of the 2025 Audi e-tron GT range, at a glance:

S e-tron GT – 679 PS, 305 Nm/590 Nm front/rear, 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, 245 km/h

RS e-tron GT – 856 PS, 305 Nm/590 Nm front/rear, 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 250 km/h

RS e-tron GT Performance – 925 PS, 410 Nm/590 Nm front/rear, 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, 250 km/h

All three variants of the e-tron GT get an 800-volt battery with a capacity of 105 kWh (97 kWh nett), which has been lightened by 9 kg to reach a weight of 625 kg, says Audi. This has been achieved despite the battery’s higher energy density, attained through changes in materials and separators and adapted cell chemistry, resulting in a maximum battery range of 609 km.

Click to enlarge

The battery has received a two-layer cooling plate that has been optimised to attain a 12% gain in capacity for its 33 cell modules, each with twelve pouch cells with a flexible outer skin. The maximum charge and discharge currents have been increased to 400 amps by increasing current flow within the individual cells.

A further optimised, intelligent, predictive thermal management system with improved pump and valve switching and refined preconditioning allow more power to flow during charging, and a newly designed charging system of the combined booster converter aids charging performance.

These improvements are joined by gains in energy recuperation through regenerative braking, which has increased from 290 kW to 400 kW, and the driver may select either manual or automatic recuperation management, or control it in three levels selectable from the shift paddles.

Audi S e-tron GT (above); RS e-tron GT (below)

Maximum charging input for the 2025 e-tron GT has been increased from 270 kW to 320 kW, enabling the car’s battery to be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes in ideal conditions, or regain 280 km of battery range from a 10-minute recharge.

Audi says the car’s new high-voltage battery also has a significantly wider quick-charging window, enabling ‘very quick charging’ in temperatures as low as 15 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile for AC charging, 22 kW capability is optional, while standard specification is 11 kW AC.

If some of the improvement stats appear familiar, they’re identical to the e-tron GT’s J1 platform sibling, the also-recently updated Porsche Taycan. Similarly, the chassis of the 2025 e-tron GT range gets a revised dual-chamber, two-valve air suspension setup – on double wishbones front and rear – that aims to offer advantages in driving dynamics without compromising comfort, says Audi.

Audi RS e-tron GT Performance

The Audi drive select system offers a choice of efficiency, comfort and dynamic modes, with the S e-tron GT getting a configurable individual mode, while the RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Performance get two individually configurable modes, RS1 and RS2. As the top variant in the range, the RS e-tron GT Performance gains a performance mode that is designed as an optimal setup for use on challenging circuits.

Rolling stock for the 2025 e-tron GT range begins with 20-inch alloy wheels on tyres measuring 245/45R20 and 285/40R20 front and rear as standard, with the two RS e-tron variants getting the option of 21-inch ‘Avus’ alloy wheels.

Brakes are comprised of steel discs as standard, measuring 390 mm in front and 358 mm in diameter for the S e-tron GT and 410 mm/365 mm front and rear for the RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Performance. Carbon-fibre ceramic brake discs are optionally available for all three variants.

Inside, the 2025 e-tron GT range gets updated with a redesigned multi-function steering wheel that is now flattened on its top and bottom; the wheel on the RS variants get two red control satellites, plus the option of a 12 o’clock marking. The base S e-tron GT gets 14-way adjustable sports seats as standard, and the RS versions may be optioned with massage functionality.

Audi claims that between 37% to 45% of the seats, steering wheel, hood above the virtual cockpit, door mirrors, centre console, and greenhouse are made of Dinamica, made of half-recycled polyester, while carpeting and floor mats are made of Econyl.

Technical updates to the 2025 e-tron GT are reflected in the Audi virtual cockpit display system, which provides battery temperature and the maximum possible charging power in real-time. RS variants get RS-specific graphics, with the RS e-tron GT Performance getting the white backgrounds for its power display and speedometer, in a tip of the hat to the 1994 RS2 Avant.

Also new on the Audi e-tron GT range is the panoramic glass roof with polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology, which enables the changing of the glass opacity electrically from the car’s MMI system. A version of this was also seen on the Taycan GTS.

The 2025 Audi e-tron GT range is available in nine exterior colours; Arkona White, Ascari Blue, Daytona Grey, Florett Silver, Kemora Grey, Mythos Black, and Progressive Red. Additionally, Nimbus Grey is exclusive to the RS variants, while Bedford Green is the sole preserve of the RS e-tron GT Performance.

Pricing for the 2025 Audi e-tron GT range begins from 126,000 euros (RM636,943) for the S e-tron GT, 147,500 euros (RM745,628) for the RS e-tron GT and 160,500 euros (RM811,344) for the RS e-tron GT Performance.

2025 Audi S e-tron GT

2025 Audi RS e-tron GT

2025 Audi RS e-tron GT Performance

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.