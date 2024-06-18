Chery says Malaysia will be global RHD R&D hub, for UK, Australia too – hot weather, automotive expertise

During the rollout of the CKD locally-assembled Jaecoo J7 at its new Shah Alam plant, Chery International confirmed it has selected Malaysia as its global right-hand-drive research and development hub.

Speaking to media at a press conference here, president Zhang Quibing said the country will be tasked with developing RHD versions of its cars not just for local and Southeast Asian consumption, but also for markets like the UK and Australia.

He added that Malaysia was chosen for its tropical climate – ideal for hot weather testing – as well as its expertise in the automotive industry, which features local players Proton and Perodua. We previously wrote that the facility will be responsible for regional testing, training and parts distribution.

However, it’s unclear if Malaysia will also become the global production hub for RHD vehicles. It was previously reported that Chery production at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah is at full capacity, and while the Chery Corporate Malaysia facility in Shah Alam – which is currently reserved for Jaecoo-badged vehicles – has been built with export markets in mind, we’ve been told that the modestly-sized factory has only been earmarked for ASEAN production for now.

Last year, Indonesian news portal Kompas reported that Chery selected the archipelago as its RHD production hub. However, that was in February, and there has been no news on that front since then.

  • ClownsEverywhere on Jun 18, 2024 at 4:52 pm

    Chery will rise again, but Jepunis prayers still want to takedown Chery

  • ioma on Jun 18, 2024 at 5:02 pm

    Do Malaysia want to be associated with a brand with quality sitting at the bottom in their home country?

    https://carnewschina.com/2023/03/18/2022-chinese-auto-brand-quality-ranking-chery-jetour-and-sgmw-baojun-are-among-the-worst/

  • ROTI CANAI on Jun 18, 2024 at 5:32 pm

    Good. Test the welding quality

