Chery Malaysia building own CKD plant in Shah Alam, ready Q3 2024 – Inokom Kulim assembly to continue

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / April 27 2024 12:25 pm

Chery, the fastest growing auto brand in Malaysia, is building its own factory in the country. Located in Shah Alam, Selangor, the greenfield development is set to be ready in Q3 2024.

This was revealed by Chery Malaysia to paultan.org at the brand’s headquarters in Wuhu, which is hosting the 2024 Chery International Business Conference event for dealers and the media.

Currently, Chery’s CKD local assembly happens at Inokom in Kulim. The two models that roll out from the Kedah factory are the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. That facility is shared with other brands and extra capacity is being negotiated, but will take some time to realise.

Chery Malaysia tells us that due to good demand for its models, production is currently at full capacity in Kulim and the upcoming Shah Alam plant will complement, not replace, production at Kulim.

Chery Shah Alam will also roll out upcoming models for the Malaysian market, possibly including the ‘My first Chery’ entry level model. Chery’s Jaecoo brand is also readying a CKD J7 SUV.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.