Chery Malaysia to launch more affordable, higher volume car in Q4 2024 – Tiggo 4 to rival Ativa, WR-V?

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 10 2024 3:59 pm

Chery has been very aggressive in Malaysia. The speed at which the reborn brand (in our market) launched, built a network and rolled out models could very well be unprecedented. The cars are CKD locally assembled too, and there’s an EV on the way, plus more SUVs from China’s top auto exporter this year.

We already know that the Omoda E5, the electric version of the Omoda 5, will debut in March. At a business briefing today, Chery Auto Malaysia’s product director Michael Chew revealed that the Tiggo 7 Pro will follow in Q2 2024. The C-segment five-seater SUV will take on the Proton X70 with a 1.6L four-cylinder turbo engine (197 hp/290 Nm), a long list of kit and an attractive price.

If the Tiggo 7 Pro’s arrival is somewhat expected – we reported on it back in April 2023 and Chery Malaysia also revived a Tiggo 7 Pro Facebook group late last year – Chery saved a surprise at today’s event.

The Tiggo 4 Pro was previewed in Malaysia back in 2022

In the fourth quarter of this year, Chery will debut a new model, one that was described by Chew as more affordable and higher volume than its current products. This ‘My first Chery’ model would then have to be smaller and cheaper than the B-segment Omoda 5, which starts at RM108,800. The product planner did not rule out a base variant of the Omoda 5 with fewer features, but this mystery model could also be a new line.

Remember the Tiggo 4 Pro from the reborn Chery’s first ever event in Malaysia back in 2022? The junior Tiggo isn’t actually much smaller than the Omoda 5 – it’s still classified as a B-SUV, but it looks significantly more petite in the metal compared to the O5. It also looks like a more basic product.

At 4,318 mm long and 1,831 mm wide, the Tiggo 4 Pro is just 82 mm shorter than the Omoda 5, and both have the same width, while its 2,610 mm wheelbase is just 20 mm shorter. Compared to a Perodua Ativa, the Tiggo 4 Pro is 253 mm longer and 121 mm wider, but could it be introduced as a rival to P2’s turbocharged SUV and the Honda WR-V?

Elsewhere, the Tiggo 4 Pro is equipped with either a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a CVT automatic gearbox, or a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-pot, which pairs with either the CVT or a five-speed manual. By the way, the Ativa tops out at RM73,400 while the WR-V is priced from RM89,900 to RM107,900. Browse the gallery below and tell us what you think.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro in Malaysia

