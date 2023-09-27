Chery Malaysia revives Tiggo 7 Pro Facebook group – PHEV version of SUV coming early 2024 as promised?

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 27 2023 6:20 pm

There’s a ‘Tiggo 7 Pro Fans Malaysia (Official)‘ group on Facebook owned by Chery Malaysia. The page has been dormant for sometime, until now. Earlier today, the page owner updated the group cover photo with an image of the Tiggo 7 Pro. The sunset profile shot shows the SUV’s upper body and character lines, along with the front/rear lights. The model’s logo is prominent.

This could mean that the Tiggo 7 Pro is coming soon to join the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, Chery Malaysia’s launch models. An impending launch would also match what Chery told us back in April, that the Tiggo 7 Pro PHEV and Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV are confirmed for Malaysia, and are set to arrive early next year.

We understand that like the ICE-powered Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, the PHEV versions will be locally assembled at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah.

Chery’s in-house Kunpeng e+ PHEV powertrain combines a 1.5 litre turbo engine (154 hp/230 Nm) with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), a 19.27 kWh battery and dual motors for a combined 241 hp/510 Nm. Hauling the bigger, D-segment three-row body of the Tiggo 8 Pro, the PHEV combo is good for 0-100 km/h in 7.0 seconds and a claimed pure EV range of 100 km, with a total range of 950 km. The smaller Tiggo 7 Pro should have superior stats.

Chery says that its PHEV has nine operating modes – single motor pure electric, dual motor pure electric, series and extended range mode, direct engine drive mode and parallel drive mode.

The other four is related to energy recovery – parking and charge mode, driving and charge mode, single motor brake energy regeneration and dual motor brake energy regeneration. We’re pretty sure that this PHEV doesn’t work that differently from others, just that Chery decided to spell it all out.

When Chery’s PHEVs reach our shores, they’ll occupy a rather unique place in the market, as it’s uncommon to find plug-in hybrid SUVs with a mass market badge – the Japanese brands and Proton’s Geely SUVs are all ICE-only.

Of course, there’s also a pure ICE version of the Tiggo 7 Pro – a 1.6T engine with 184 hp/275 Nm is mated to a seven-speed DCT with AWD as an option, pushing the C-segment SUV to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds (FWD). By the way, the Tiggo 7 Pro is supposed to the the C-segment model in Chery’s SUV range. It’s 113 mm longer and 32 mm wider than the Omoda 5, and its 4,513 mm length is similar to that of a Proton X70 (4,519 mm).

What do you think of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro’s looks and the PHEV package?

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro PHEV

