Chery Tiggo 7 Pro launching in Malaysia in Q2 2024 – 1.6T w 197 hp/290 Nm, 7DCT, ADAS, AACP, Sony audio

Chery Malaysia has officially announced that the Tiggo 7 Pro will make its local debut this year, specifically in the second quarter, after the Omoda E5 in March. We’ve previously reported that the C-segment SUV has been confirmed for Malaysia, and Chery also revived a Tiggo 7 Pro Facebook group late last year, so it’s not a big surprise.

Previously, it was said that Chery would be bringing in the plug-in hybrid version of the Tiggo 7 Pro, but at a business briefing this morning, preliminary specs of the Tiggo 7 Pro was revealed with a pure internal combustion engine with no motor assistance. The ICE in question is a 1.6L four-cylinder turbo engine with 197 hp and 290 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds.

Products from the brand’s second coming are well-equipped, and the Tiggo 7 Pro will follow the trend. The Proton X70 rival will ride on 18-inch alloys and come with an ADAS pack with 17 functions, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Also available are kit familiar to current (modern) Chery owners such as a ‘540-degree’ camera, an eight-speaker Sony audio system and a 24.6-inch dual screen. The latter sounds like a TV, but is merely a combination of the central infotainment screen and the digital instrument panel, which are conjoined, Mercedes-Benz-style.

By the way, the Tiggo 7 Pro is supposed to be the five-seater C-segment model in Chery’s SUV range, sitting between the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. It’s 113 mm longer and 32 mm wider than the Omoda 5, and its 4,513 mm length is similar to that of a Proton X70 (4,519 mm). The styling is also more conventional than the wild Omoda 5, which is fitting.

Like Chery Malaysia’s two launch products, expect the Tiggo 7 Pro to be CKD locally assembled, with a very competitive price to match. Check out our gallery of the C-SUV, which we got up close with in Wuhu, China, last year. What do you think of the Tiggo 7 Pro’s looks and package next to the Proton X70?

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro PHEV

