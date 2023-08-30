Chery Malaysia celebrates first CKD Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro handover milestone at Inokom Kulim

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 August 2023 11:24 am / 2 comments

Chery Malaysia recently celebrated the milestone of the handing over of the first CKD locally assembled cars. Not to customers, yet, but from assembler Inokom in Kulim to Chery Malaysia. The two models are of course the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, the returning brand’s launch models.

The handover ceremony, which comes after the first batch of PDI, saw Sui Keng Huat, MD of Inokom Corporation, passing over mock keys to Xu Jing Zhong, plant operation director of Chery Malaysia.

“This remarkable achievement underscores our commitment to localised CKD manufacturing and our dedication to providing the best driving experience to our customers and it marks the beginning of a new era in our automotive journey,” the company said.

“As we move forward, Chery Malaysia is committed to further enhancing our CKD manufacturing capabilities, investing in cutting-edge technology, and more collaborations with local suppliers to support the automotive ecosystem in Malaysia. This endeavour not only strengthens our position as a leader in the automotive industry but also contributes to the economic development of the region,” Chery said in a statement.

Things are going great for the Wuhu-based carmarker globally. In the first half of 2023, Chery as a group sold 741,400 vehicles, which is a year-on-year increase of 56%. It’s a half-year record for the company, and sales have breached the 100k mark for 13 consecutive months. As for the namesake Chery brand, 1H 2023 sales was 539,400, a year-on-year increase of 50.9%.

We’ve covered Chery’s comeback extensively, from an exclusive in December 2021 that broke the news of the company’s re-entry to Malaysia, to the official launch event on July 6. Between those, there was a preview session in October 2022 and we also showed you some interesting models from Chery’s domestic market. Click on the links to follow the journey.

Full details on the Omoda 5 and the three-row D-segment Tiggo 8 Pro SUV here.

