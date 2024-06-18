Diesel subsidy not completely gone; government still bears RM7 billion in subsidies – PM Anwar Ibrahim

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed the government still bears around RM7 billion in subsidies related to diesel in Peninsular Malaysia despite the fuel subsidy rationalisation programme coming into effect on June 10 this year.

As reported by Bernama, Anwar said subsidies have not been abolished and that the programme serves to better manage subsidies, prevent misuse and ensure subsidies reach appropriate groups.

“The main goal of the diesel subsidy rationalisation policy is to ensure that subsidy wastage no longer continues while ensuring that the savings are returned to the wider population,” he said. Savings from the implementation of targeted subsidies would be used to improve education, health, public transportation and other sectors that benefit the public.

According to another report by Reuters, prior to the programme being implemented, Malaysia’s diesel subsidy bill has risen by 10 times from RM1.4 billion in 2019 to RM14.3 billion in 2023.

Another purpose of the programme is to counter diesel smuggling, with the prime minister saying a total of 6.44 million litres of diesel, which is estimated to worth RM14.12 million, have been seized as of December 31, 2023 following the launch of Ops Tiris on March 1, 2023 by the ministry of domestic trade and costs of living (KPDN).

The price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel is currently at RM3.35 per litre following the automatic pricing mechanism (APM) formula. Subsidies (that the government is paying for) are still provided for eligible sectors, including fisherman and those that qualify for the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS).

  • alibaba on Jun 18, 2024 at 10:01 am

    need not bear the burden, just immediately hapuskan AP, lower import tax and cut off excise duties, everyone will remain silents.

  • Kam on Jun 18, 2024 at 10:04 am

    ya, sabah sarawak still enjoying the subsidy. This is Malaysia.

  • Draconian or toothless on Jun 18, 2024 at 10:29 am

    The problem is, even those property developers who never before enjoy fuel subsidies now claimed their cost increased. Also other businesses that see an opportunity to increase their profit margins. How would government able to prevent such unethical acts for long term? I am sure no solution at all.

  • Phuddi sung lee on Jun 18, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    Oh so generous,I thot govt bear 7trillion ,they still think we r all orang kampong

  • Ajibkor enjoying egg subsidies on Jun 18, 2024 at 12:19 pm

    So,we spent 100juta Rm on eggs subsidy yesterday.The diesel subsidy rationalisation savings ,supposed to go back to deserving Rakyat…but how come the rich enjoy egg subsidies?

  • syd on Jun 18, 2024 at 3:52 pm

    I dunno why gomen Must come up with a complicated formula. Just get rid of subsidies for all. Only then will currency strengthen and appreciate and bring cost of commodities priced in USD down.

