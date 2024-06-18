Any bumiputera company can apply for open approved permits (APs) beginning from July 1, 2024, says MITI

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / June 18 2024 5:58 pm

The ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) has announced that effective July 1 this year, any bumiputera company can apply to be appointed as an open approved permit (AP) company to engage in vehicle importation and sales activities in Malaysia.

As reported by Bernama, this offer is also extended companies that have never been involved the automotive sector. In a statement, MITI said the move is in line with its efforts to increase inclusiveness and transparency in the open AP application process.

“The implementation of this policy is expected to attract more bumiputera companies to engage in the automotive industry. The increase in the number of companies will make this segment more competitive,” read the statement. Any company that wants to secure open APs must meet several conditions, including Sendiri Berhad (Sdn Bhd) status, 100% bumiputera ownership, a minimum paid-up capital of RM1 million and be in operation for at least two years.

MITI said that since the open AP policy’s implementation in 1970, it has produced viable bumiputera companies that are not only in the business of importing and selling vehicles, but also in key activities along the supply chain such as after-sales service, insurance and logistics.

It added that the government’s main objective is to is to continue empowering the bumiputera socio-economic agenda by giving more competitive entrepreneurs the opportunity to be involved in the automotive sector.

