Chery supports Malaysian athletes at 2024 Olympics – Tiggo 8 Pro for gold, Omoda E5 silver, Tiggo 7 bronze

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By /

Chery supports Malaysian athletes at 2024 Olympics – Tiggo 8 Pro for gold, Omoda E5 silver, Tiggo 7 bronze

Chery Malaysia has declared its support for Malaysian athletes competing in this year’s Olympics, which will kick off in Paris next month. With years of training, sweat and tears, our athletes will be heading to France all pumped up, but Chery is offering extra motivation in the form of free cars.

Yup, free cars for medal winners. Gold medal winners will be rewarded with a Tiggo 8 Pro while silver medal winners will drive home the Omoda E5 electric SUV. Bronze medal winners for the nation will get the Tiggo 7 Pro, which will be launched this week.

“We know they have put in the hard work and long hours of training for the games. We have high hopes that this year, Malaysia will achieve the coveted gold medal that the nation has been eyeing,” said Leo Chen, president of Chery Auto Malaysia. “To the Malaysian contingent, know that Chery Malaysia will be cheering you on every step of the way,” he added.

Chery supports Malaysian athletes at 2024 Olympics – Tiggo 8 Pro for gold, Omoda E5 silver, Tiggo 7 bronze

Chen was speaking at an event this morning announcing the carmaker’s collaboration with the ministry of youth and sports. It was attended by Datuk Stuart Ramalingam, CEO of the Malaysian Football League and coordinator of the ‘Road to Gold’ programme. Chery Automobile chairman Yin Tongyue and Chery International president Zhang Guibing – who are in town for the Chery Shah Alam factory opening – were also present.

“We are indeed very happy with the pledge by Chery Malaysia to reward Malaysia athletes who will do well in the upcoming Olympics in Paris. We hope this will spur the athletes to give their best and make the country proud,” said National Sports Council director-general, Abdul Rashid Yaakub.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Chery Omoda 5 2024
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2024
Chery Omoda E5 2024

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 