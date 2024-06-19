May 2024 Malaysian vehicle sales up by 18% – MAA

Posted in Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / June 19 2024 5:02 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of May 2024, which saw a total of 68,665 vehicles delivered to customers. This represents an increase of 18%, or 10,674 units, from the 57,991 units sold in April 2024.

The May 2024 sales figure is also 9% higher when compared to the same month in 2023. According to the association, the increase stems from the longer working month in May as well as strong performances by national brands. Looking at the total industry volume (TIV) figures, 328,901 vehicles were sold in the first five months of 2024, which is 8% more than the same period in 2023.

Vehicle production was also positive in May 2024, with 74,174 vehicles rolling off assembly lines. This is around 30% more than in April 2024 (56,895 units), while also being 14% more when compared to May 2023. Total vehicle production up until the end of May 2024 is 341,500 units, up 12% from the similar corresponding period in 2023.

For the month of June 2024, the association expects sales to be similar to what was recorded for May 2024.

