April 2024 Malaysian vehicle sales down by 18%: MAA

Posted in Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / May 24 2024 5:28 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of April 2024, announcing that a total of 57,991 vehicles were delivered to buyers last month. This is 13,061 units less than the 71,052 units reported by the association for March, representing a 18.4% reduction in volume.

The association said that the drop in numbers last month was due to a short working month as a result of Hari Raya festive holidays.

Compared to the same month in 2023, April’s total was 21.3% (or 10,189 units) higher than the 47,802 units achieved last year. As for the year-to-date TIV numbers for the year, the first four months of 2024 has seen 260,236 units delivered, which is 8.3% (20,019 units) higher than the 240,217 units managed in the same period last year.

The association added that vehicle sales in May are expected to be slightly higher compared to April.

