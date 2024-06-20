KPDN Kelantan plans to install CCTVs at petrol stations along the border for monitoring purposes

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 20 2024 1:16 pm

The Kelantan branch of the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) says it is planning to install its own closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) at petrol stations along the Malaysia-Thailand border area in the state for fuel monitoring purposes.

According to Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail, CCTVs will will be installed at selected stations believed to be frequently chosen by fuel smugglers. He said the move was one of the measures being taken to prevent repeated fuel purchases suspected to be for smuggling purposes, Bernama reports.

He said that there are 46 petrol stations within a 20-km radius in the border districts that are the focus of fuel smugglers. “For the time being, KPDN’s approach is to station enforcement officers at some selected stations such as Tumpat and Pasir Mas,” he told the national news agency.

Azman said that while the matter was still being discussed with the various fuel companies, it is hoped that its implementation can be finalised. He said that with the installation of these CCTVs, the ministry would be able to conduct monitoring continuouly via remote means and easily take action if smuggling occurs.

“At present, petrol stations already have their own CCTVs and if monitoring is to be done, KPDN needs to go to the station to specifically view footage. What we want is for monitoring to be done directly from our office,” he said.

Earlier this week, the ministry issued a ban on repeat purchases of RON 95 petrol at all Kelantan petrol stations in a bid to prevent smuggling of the subsidised fuel to neighbouring Thailand. The directive was issued after the practice of repeat purchases of the fuel – as a means of stockpiling it before being smuggled over – was discovered.

