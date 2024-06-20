New tidal flow on the Grand Saga Highway in place, Kajang to KL – weekday mornings 6.30 to 8.30 am

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 20 2024 4:14 pm

Click to enlarge

The Grand Saga Highway is very congested during rush hours, but here’s something that could hopefully help ease the jam. The highway operator has launched a new tidal flow system for weekday mornings, Monday to Friday, 6.30 to 8.30 am. This is for KL-bound traffic from Kajang.

It starts at KM14.9 on the highway and the tidal flow lane is reserved for Class 1 light vehicles. The start point is after the Batu 11 toll plaza, near the Telekom building. It starts earlier than the previous KM13.1 tidal flow entrance (near NSK), which is now closed. The KM12.3 entrance near the opposing bound’s Batu 9 toll plaza remains. See the map above for a clearer picture.

This is a longer stretch of the extra lane, which will hopefully improve the morning jam situation, a bit. Remember not to use the tidal flow lane if you’re planning to exit at Taman Connaught, SUKE Highway, Exit 702 (Hulu Langat) and Exit 703 (Telekom). Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.