New tidal flow on the Grand Saga Highway in place, Kajang to KL – weekday mornings 6.30 to 8.30 am

Posted in Local News / By /

New tidal flow on the Grand Saga Highway in place, Kajang to KL – weekday mornings 6.30 to 8.30 am

Click to enlarge

The Grand Saga Highway is very congested during rush hours, but here’s something that could hopefully help ease the jam. The highway operator has launched a new tidal flow system for weekday mornings, Monday to Friday, 6.30 to 8.30 am. This is for KL-bound traffic from Kajang.

It starts at KM14.9 on the highway and the tidal flow lane is reserved for Class 1 light vehicles. The start point is after the Batu 11 toll plaza, near the Telekom building. It starts earlier than the previous KM13.1 tidal flow entrance (near NSK), which is now closed. The KM12.3 entrance near the opposing bound’s Batu 9 toll plaza remains. See the map above for a clearer picture.

This is a longer stretch of the extra lane, which will hopefully improve the morning jam situation, a bit. Remember not to use the tidal flow lane if you’re planning to exit at Taman Connaught, SUKE Highway, Exit 702 (Hulu Langat) and Exit 703 (Telekom). Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Ajibkor complaining of Cheras jams on Jun 20, 2024 at 4:32 pm

    Matter of time those Cheras folks got to get up earlier every year b4 6am to escape the horrific jams.
    Now we have SUKE, and contra lanes.Still as jammed as b4.
    What is missing?
    Time to instill carpooling,by imposing CBD charges.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 