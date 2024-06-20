Putrajaya-Elite toll lane closure, contraflow June 20-21

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 20 2024 1:02 pm

Click to enlarge

Those living or working in Putrajaya/Cyberjaya, take note. PLUS has announced a lane closure and contraflow from KM5.1 to KM3.3 at Lingkaran Putrajaya. That’s the stretch from Putrajaya heading towards the Putrajaya toll plaza on the Elite Highway.

The closure of all three lanes towards the toll plaza is at the turnoff to Setia Eco Glades and there will be a single contraflow lane. This is for road resurfacing work and will be in place from 9pm tonight (June 20) till 5.30 am tomorrow morning (June 21).

As such, motorists from Putrajaya heading to Setia Eco Glades can use the slip road to Cyberjaya/Selangor Cyber Valley and make a U-turn at the Jalan Puchong – Jalan SP2 junction next to the Korean School of Malaysia. Or you can take the Bandar Nusaputra/Puchong exit and make a U-turn at Jalan Puchong towards the Kuala Lumpur/Putrajaya exit as an alternative route.

Drive safe and follow the signs/crew at the work area.

