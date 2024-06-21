PLUS Sedenak to Senai extra lane project starts June 28 – widening works will take 36 months, no disruption

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 21 2024 10:08 am

PLUS has announced that the North South Highway’s Sedenak to Senai additional lane project will start on June 28. The road widening works on the Johor stretch – which will make it three lanes versus the current two – will take 36 months.

The construction of an additional lane from Sedenak to Kulai (Package A) is part of Phase 1 of the Sedenak to Senai (northbound) highway expansion project. The contract was awarded to WCT Berhad after an open tender. The 14 km extra lane is expected to benefit almost 90,000 daily users, PLUS says.

If this sounds like susah-susah dahulu, PLUS says that the initial works will not affect traffic flow as the two existing lanes on both bounds will remain open.

This project is fully funded by the federal government and is expected to be a catalyst for socio-economic development in surrounding areas such as Sedenak, Kulai, Senai, Iskandar Malaysia and Pagoh.

