Toyota Outrun 2024 happens at Dataran Merdeka this Sunday, but KL Car Free Morning is not cancelled

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 21 2024 11:31 am

Toyota Outrun 10KM route left, KLCFM alternative route right – click to enlarge

The Toyota Outrun 2024 run is happening this Sunday, June 23, at Dataran Merdeka in the city centre. Just like last year’s well-organised edition, there are 5KM and 10KM categories, and the latter turns left after flag-off into Bukit Tunku and the Jalan Parlimen area before heading back to the square. Challenging thanks to all those hills.

According to the guidebook issued by UMW Toyota Motor, the 10KM race flag-off time is 7am on Sunday morning, while those doing the 5KM fun run will start at 7.15 am. Race pack collection is today and tomorrow at Atria Shopping Gallery in Damansara Jaya, PJ. Are you ready? I’m so not.

Usually, when there’s a run at Dataran Merdeka, the weekly KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) will be called off, but not this weekend. The roads around the city centre will still be closed to traffic for an open track, and that’s because the Toyota Outrun 10KM route doesn’t actually cover the city centre despite having a Dataran Merdeka race village.

So, while KLCFM enthusiasts can still turun padang this Sunday, note that parking will be a challenge – certainly, you won’t be able to just park by the road near Dataran DBKL (the start point). The KLCFM committee says that if you’re driving, please enter via Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman from Jalan Chow Kit or Jalan Bukit Bintang.

Check out the maps above for the special KLCFM arrangement, as well as the Toyota Outrun 10KM route. For those doing the latter, good luck and may you PB. For everyone else, it’s best to avoid breakfast in KL this Sunday.

