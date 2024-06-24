652 heavy vehicle accidents in Q1 2024, 287 deaths – ‘High Speed-Weigh in Motion’ system coming soon

In the first quarter of 2024, there were 652 accidents involving heavy vehicles such as container lorries, small lorries and express buses. Deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah told parliament today that of this total, there were 287 deaths and 95 serious injuries.

The Limbang MP said that JPJ is constantly conducting studies to tackle the issue of heavy vehicle accidents. Among the measures taken are active enforcement of weight limits and speed for heavy vehicles, and issuing summonses. Last year, 45,015 saman were issued for dangerous loads/overloading, while in Q1 2024, 9,214 saman were issued for the same offences, Astro Awani reported.

Hasbi also said that his ministry, along with the works ministry, is in the final process of rolling out the ‘High Speed – Weigh in Motion’ system. With HS-WIM, enforcement of heavy vehicles can happen in real-time, automatically, without the need of the vehicle to stop for weighing. He added that the HS-WIM system will also reduce manpower requirements.

We’ve previously dived deep into the issue of heavy vehicle accidents. Do we need stricter inspection, enforcement to keep lorries and buses roadworthy, or are there other issues? Full story here.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

