GAC Aion Y Plus EV MPV now in Indonesia – 2 battery options, from RM119k, Malaysia get a better deal?

There aren’t many electric MPVs in our market now; in fact, the GAC Aion Y Plus is the only one in Malaysia we can think of (although they’re calling it a ‘crossover SUV’). We all know how important the MPV bodystyle is to Indonesia, which makes the Y Plus a good punt in that market. That bet is made by a giant player too, Indomobil.

Last week, the price of the GAC Aion Y Plus was revealed, and it starts from Rp 415 juta (RM119,362) for the 410 Exclusive and Rp 475 juta (RM136,563) for the 490 Premium. The numbers on the names are the range – 410 km for the base model and 490 km for the top one, both in the looser NEDC standard. Jakartans like to head to Bandung for short breaks, and the Premium’s claim is that it can do a return trip in one charge.

The GAC Aion Y Plus was launched in Malaysia last month, and we have two variants of the EV – a RM119,800 Elite and a RM135,800 Premium. It appears then that the Indonesian price is similar to ours, but in Malaysia all variants get GAC’s 63.2 kWh Magazine Battery 2.0.

In Indonesia, the base Exclusive variant comes with a 50.6 kWh battery, and only the Premium comes with the 63.2 kWh. So, we’re getting a better deal here, battery-wise.

The EV’s single front motor puts out 204 PS (150 kW) and 225 Nm of torque, enabling a 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds. Charging speeds are fairly modest at 80 kW DC and 6.6 kW AC.

Features include single pedal driving, keyless start, voice command, 360 degree camera and an ADAS suite of driver assists, among other items. By the way, ADAS in only available in the Premium in Malaysia. Colour options are Vitality Green (optional black roof), Rose Gold, Elegant Grey, Pure White (optional black roof) and Glamour Black with a choice of light or dark cabin themes.

