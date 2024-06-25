Gentari Green Mobility collaborates with Virta to further expand EV charging network in Southeast Asia

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / June 25 2024 5:25 pm

Gentari, through its subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility, has collaborated with Virta to expand the electric vehicle (EV) charging network across Southeast Asia. Leveraging Virta’s digital platform services, technology and industry expertise with Gentari’s deployment and operation of EV charging infrastructure, the partnership will also work with third parties to enable EV charging interoperability in the region.

Virta brings with it a 10-year track record in providing EV charging services and has enabled over 1,000 charging networks to manage their charging business on its platform in 36 countries. The Europe-based company has established itself in Southeast Asia since 2022.

This collaboration is in line with Gentari’s long-term aim of becoming Asia Pacific’s leading green mobility solutions partner. The company’s Gentari Go platform, which was launched in February, offers customers access to chargers in Thailand and Singapore as well as in Malaysia. Currently, there are over 2,400 charging points across three countries available on the Gentari Go network, with another 2,000 set to be added by the end of 2024.

“This partnership has vast potential to capture the momentum of the energy transition in Southeast Asia. Gentari Green Mobility has grown from its inception into a leading market player in e-mobility in only a year and a half, and we are happy to further catalyse growth with our market-proven, end-to-end global EV charging services and experience, including in Singapore, Thailand and Australia,” said Virta co-founder and chief business development officer Elias Pöyry.

“I am confident that Gentari is well-positioned to be a market leader in Southeast Asia. We already have a large footprint in the region and a deep understanding of local business needs and consumer expectations. Recognising the value of teaming up with a partner that brings global standards and industry experience, we see this collaboration as crucial in executing our plans with speed and scale,” commented Shah Yang Razalli, deputy CEO of Gentari and CEO of Gentari Green Mobility.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.