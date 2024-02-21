Gentari Go app launched – integrated platform for EV charger locations, home charging solutions, EV rentals

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 21 2024 11:55 pm

Having now established its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) charging space, Petronas-owned Gentari, through its Gentari Green Mobility subsidiary, now has its own mobile application, Gentari Go, which integrates all its clean energy ecosystem products under one umbrella.

In its primary role, the app provides users access to the clean energy solutions provider’s network of 335 EV charge points across the country. Prior to this, Gentari chargers were accessible through Setel or via JomCharge or ChargEV through a roaming arrangement, as was its annual membership plan (via JomCharge, which is managed by EV Connection), but the debut of the app means that the Gentari charger network can now be accessed directly.

The initial roaming partnerships with EV Connection and ChargeEV, which provide consumers access to over 70% of charging points in Malaysia, will continue to remain in place. Meanwhile, existing membership plans will continue as is until migration to the Gentari platform is carried out in due course.

App Features include a map of chargers as well as the listing of the nearest available chargers, with relevant info such as the distance to the charging site, the max charging rate as well as how many chargers are available.

The company also announced expansion plans in terms of cross-border charging on the new platform. In partnership with regional charging point operators (CPOs) such as CDG Engie, City Energy Go and EVolt as well as charging point management provider Virta, the app will offer access to over 2,000 chargers across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Indonesia and India are also set to be included soon.

Additionally, the platform will also facilitate EV rentals through a partnership with GoCar, allowing consumers the chance to sample or make the transition to electrification without needing to purchase a vehicle. Vehicle models available for rental include the Hyundai Kona and Ioniq 5, Ora Good Cat, Renault Zoe and the Tesla Model Y.

Besides public EV chargers, the Gentari Go app also incorporates home energy solutions available from the company, including home chargers and solar systems. Gentari Go is also set to reward users with incentives, earning and redeeming points for using the platform and contributing to clean energy causes.

According to Gentari Green Mobility CEO Shah Yang Razalli, the aim is to have Gentari Go become the platform of choice for consumers starting their clean energy journey.

“Gentari Go offers simple, elegant interfaces that guide first-time users through discovery, activation and payment processes effortlessly. For seasoned users, we’ve integrated advanced features like our charging curve, providing real-time insights into energy consumption during charging sessions,” he said.

The Gentari Go app is currently available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Malaysia. Users will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on their next 10 charging transactions at all Gentari charging points across Malaysia.

