Petron at PLUS Restoran Jejantas Sg Buloh closed till August 22, Petronas at Tapah R&R closed for a day

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 26 2024 9:34 am

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petron station at the Restoran Jejantas Sungai Buloh (northbound) and Petronas station at Tapah R&R (northbound) will be temporarily closed for maintenance works.

The Petron at Restoran Jejantas Sungai Buloh (northbound) will be closed for a pretty long time – from today (June 26) till August 22. The next petrol station heading north isn’t far away – it’s a Petronas at Rawang R&R.

Meanwhile, the Tapah R&R (northbound) Petronas will be closing its gates for just one day, from 8am today till 8am tomorrow. There’s a Shell at the same R&R as an alternative.

Note that this closure is specifically for the petrol stations and not the entire R&R, which will remain open. If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at these rest stops, or cutting it close, keep this in mind.

