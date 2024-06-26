Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur returns this Nov 8-10, 2024 at MITEC; early bird tickets now on sale online

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / June 26 2024 3:55 pm

Here’s some good news for fans of tuner cars. Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur (TAS KL) is set to return for a second year from November 8-10, 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), with tickets now available for purchase.

Modelled after the famous Tokyo Auto Salon held annually in Japan, last year’s TAS KL covered a total floor space of 130,000 square feet and attracted over 91,000 visitors. In addition to a bevy of exhibitors, visitors were also treated to an auto styling competition and a fleet of specially imported modified cars from Japan by renowned tuners such as Top Secret, Spoon, HKS and GReddy, among others.

This year’s TAS KL will see an even larger floor space of 170,000 square feet and will be hosted by Element X Strategies as the sole official licensee and MUSE Group Asia as co-organiser, in collaboration with San Ei Corporation – the owner of Tokyo Auto Salon intellectual property and the Tokyo Auto Salon Federation.

“This year’s Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur promises to be an even highly exciting, bigger and supercharged experience for visitors and exhibitors. Like the original show in Japan, a great deal of effort has gone into ensuring that the exhibits this year continue to supersede the expectations of fans,” said Jason Yap, director and CEO of Element X Strategies.

Meanwhile, Riduwan Matni, CEO of MUSE Group Asia, revealed the Japanese tuners and exhibitors that were present at last year’s TAS KL were surprised by the response of Malaysian fans of the event and vowed to be back in a bigger way this year.

“With merchandises and selected components unexpectedly sold out on the very first day, they found themselves taking pre-orders. In some ways it was a good problem to have, but they have assured us that they will definitely be better prepared for Malaysia this year,” said Riduwan.

Normal tickets are priced at RM50 per day for early birds, RM60 per day on event day, and RM120 for a three-day pass. Tickets for children age between six and 12 years old are priced at RM25 per day (early bird) or RM30 per day (event day) and RM60 for a three-day pass. Admission is free for children below the age of six.

All persons with disability (including one caregiver if required) are also entitled to 50% off the ticket prices. This year’s TAS KL will also see the introduction of Express Lane tickets priced at RM70 per day for early birds and RM80 per day on event day. Also available are VIP passes at RM150 per day which includes complimentary access to a VIP lounge. For those that want the most exclusive experience, a special Black Tag access is available for RM1,500 and comes with several privileges.

GALLERY: Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023

