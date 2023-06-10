Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023 – Active New Full Carbon R, Top Secret GT-R, GReddy Stance RZ34 and more

In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 June 2023 7:32 pm / 0 comments

The first-ever Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023 (TASKL 2023) is currently ongoing at MITEC (Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre) until this Sunday, and on display are selection of specially modified cars that were brought in from Japan specifically for the show.

The line-up includes the Active New Full Carbon R, which is a widebody R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R featuring body panels made from carbon-fibre as well as an engine that makes 1,000 hp. It is joined by other Japanese cars like the HKS Driving Performer GR86 Type R, HKS GR Supra Aero, MARS1 (based on a Toyota RAV4), Kuhl Racing-modified Subaru Levorg and Sphere Racing Orochi (remember Mitsuoka?).

There’s also the GReddy Stance RZ34, which started out as the all-new Nissan Z, but was worked on by Trust to feature a distinctive Pandem Rocket Bunny widebody kit designed by Kei Miura from Tra Kyoto. It also packs numerous mechanical upgrades for more power and an aggressive stance. Lest we forget, the iconic pairing of Honda and Spoon that resulted in a very race-ready NSX.

Cars from Western brands are also present at TASKL 2023, with Forte exhibiting its widebody C7 Chevrolet Corvette, while other American models are Rohan Izawa Art Design’s Ford Mustang and Rinei’s Jeep Wrangler.

Another unique creation is the Ravage A110 by Cars Hatano that sports bespoke wheels created in collaboration with OZ, while carbon-fibre panels are installed at the front and rear of the car. A new air intake system also makes its way into the car, along with a red and blue interior that has carbon-fibre bucket seats.

Aside from the show cars brought in from Japan, the show also has plenty of local displays, including tricked-out vans and MPVs – no vehicle is unmodifiable. There’s still time to check out TASKL 2023 if you haven’t already, as the show’s last day is tomorrow until 10pm.

