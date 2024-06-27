2024 Honda Dash 125 update for Malaysia – priced increased to RM6,599, three new colours

Updated for this year in Malaysia is the 2024 Honda Dash 125 underbone, priced at RM6,599 with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and is an increase of RM150 over the 2022 price of RM6,449.

There are three new colour options for the Dash 125 for 2024 – Red, Blue and Silver. Otherwise, no changes for the Wave 125 with power coming from a single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve mill displacing 124.9 cc.

The engine is Euro 4 compliant, and Boon Siew Honda says power output is 9.85 hp at 8,000 rpm and with 9.54 Nm of torque. Power goes to the rear wheel via a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

Similarly no changes in suspension for the Dash 125 with non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and preload adjustable twin shock absorbers. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear acting on 17-inch wheels.

Styling stays the same, carrying over the LED headlight that was new in 2022, as well as the front cowl and headlight cover. 4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and seat height is set at 767 mm, while weight, ready to ride with a full tank of fuel, listed as 105 kg.

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

