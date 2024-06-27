2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed debuts – fourth-gen is now a V8 PHEV; 782 PS, 1,000 Nm; 0-100 in 3.2s

Posted in Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / June 27 2024 11:32 am

Bentley has revealed the fourth-generation Continental GT, which is making its debut in Speed guise and will simultaneously be offered as a convertible (GTC). Continuing a 21-year heritage, the latest iteration of the brand’s iconic grand tourer now comes with an electrified powertrain and 68% of its components are new versus the outgoing third-generation model.

Starting with what’s going on under the bonnet, the new Continental GT Speed comes with what the brand calls an ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain that allows it to become the most powerful road-going Bentley ever created.

The plug-in hybrid system features a 4.0 litre V8 petrol engine without a traditional vacuum system and an increased fuel injection pressure of 350 bar (from 200 bar), which Bentley says provides cleaner combustion and improved emissions.

Augmenting the V8 are a pair of single-scroll turbochargers instead of the previous twin-scroll units, and this was done to reduce complexity as well as allow them to run hotter to minimise emissions. With this, the Continental GT Speed’s V8 pushes out 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque on its own. Bentley also notes there is no cylinder deactivation system in place because the engine can be switched off entirely when using the electric motor.

Said electric motor helps negate turbo lag brought on by the reconfiguration and is sandwiched between the V8 and eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Rated at 190 PS and 450 Nm the electric motor contributes to a total system output of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm, which is 123 PS and 100 Nm more than the previous Continental GT Speed. In fact, the new car’s figures eclipse those of the Continental Supersports and Batur.

Along with an all-wheel drive system and electronic limited slip differential (eLSD), the electrified Continental GT Speed will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 335 km/h. The latter is identical to the previous car, but the century sprint time is down by 0.4 seconds. Go with the Continental GTC speed and the 0-100 km/h time drops by 0.2 seconds to 3.4 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 285 km/h.

To add some theater to the launch, Bentley also proudly states the new Continental GT Speed has set a new “underwater” speed record by driving the car through the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway. This is the world’s longest subsea road tunnel at 14.4 km long and 292 metres below sea level, in which the grand tourer hit its top speed in just 33 seconds.

Powering the electric motor is a 400V, 25.9-kWh (85% capacity usable) battery that enables up to 81 km of electric-only range – the top speed in this mode is 140 km/h. As for charging, a max AC input of 11 kW will fully replenish the battery in 2.75 hours. Bentley also touts a total range of 859 km when running in hybrid mode, along with CO2 emissions as low as 29 g/km.

Other aspects of the powertrain include the new Bentley Performance Active Chassis that consists of all-wheel steering, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), Bentley Dynamic Ride (48V active anti-roll control) as well redeveloped ESC control software.

Both coupe and GTC models are also fitted as standard with new dual-valve dampers and dual-chamber air springs, with the damper control ECU now having complete control over independent compression and rebound damping for better body control.

The positioning of the battery behind the rear axle also provides a 49:51, rear-biased weight distribution for the first time in the car’s history, while the brakes are beefy 10-piston calipers at the front and four-piston rear calipers at the rear. The default brake discs are made out of iron and measure 420 mm front and 380 mm, but customers can upgrade to carbon-silicon-carbide discs that are larger at 440 mm front and 410 mm rear.

As for styling, the Continental GT Speed appears to be an evolution from its predecessor by retaining cues such as strong haunches and sleek two-door profile. There are some notable changes, with fewer breaks in the surfaces for a more refined shape, while the front headlamps appear to be inspired by those seen on the Bacalar.

Rather than two elements, there’s now a single cluster per side that features a horizontal daytime running light strip. The headlamps feature a deep crystal cut diamond effect at the top and an illuminated lower pattern, plus there’s a matrix array of 120 separate LEDs to light up the road ahead.

Moving to the rear, the oblong-shaped taillights have been made wider (and slightly flatter) and now stretches deeper into the boot lid. The taillights also sport a deep 3D diamond pattern across their form that Bentley says creates a “molten lava-like visual effect” when illuminated.

Inside, the Continental GT Speed is unsurprisingly packed with premium materials and showcases the brand’s high level of craftsmanship. The dashboard and general layout of controls have an air of familiarity, with features such as the three-sided Rotating Display with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen making a return.

You still get four seats and a bevy of personalisation options covering trim, upholsteries and equipment. On the last bit, there are three sound systems to choose from, including a 650W or 1,500W Bang & Olufsen as well as a 2,200W Naim setup. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, over-the-air (OTA) updates, telematics and driver assistance systems are also included.

