2025 Bentley Continental GT – next-generation grand tourer gets 782 PS/1,000 Nm plug-in hybrid V8

Posted in Bentley, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / May 17 2024 4:14 pm

Bentley has released the first images and details of its next-generation Continental GT, which is due to make its premiere next month.

The upcoming fourth-generation grand tourer will be the first model from the British marque to use the ‘ultra performance hybrid’ powertrain, which brings a plug-in hybrid electric drive setup offering up to 80 km of electric driving range, and a combined powertrain output of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Thus equipped, Bentley says the next Continental GT will be “the most powerful and most dynamically capable” road car in the brand’s history, and the new PHEV V8 powertrain will take over from the recently-discontinued 6.0 litre W12 twin-turbo engine as found in the Continental GT Speed, as well as the pure internal-combustion 4.0L twin-turbo V8 unit as that in the Continental GT V8, among others.

Driveline and chassis technology that will feature in the next Continental GT include active all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, an electronic limited-slip differential (LSD), 48-volt electrical architecture-powered active anti-roll body control, as well as new dual-valve dampers.

While the upcoming model in these initial images wear camouflage, aspects of its revised exterior are visible, such as headlights which appear to be inspired by the units on the limited-edition Batur, while at the rear, the tail lamps are wider units split between the bootlid and rear bodywork, while the exhaust outlets have also become more angular on the new model.

The Continental GT has been key to boosting Bentley’s sales, bringing the annual volume from around 1,000 cars to the five-figure mark within four years of the first-generation model’s debut. The two-door grand tourer is the marque’s second best-selling model after the Bentayga, with one in every three Bentley vehicles sold being a Continental GT, according to the carmaker.

GALLERY: Bentley Continental GT Azure in Malaysia

GALLERY: Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Edition in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.