Bentley Continental GT Azure in Malaysia – ‘wellness, comfort’ spec, glass roof, 48V active anti-roll, RM2.98m

Posted in Bentley, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / May 10 2024 2:23 pm

The Bentley Continental GT Azure has arrived at Bentley Kuala Lumpur, completing the availability of the full Azure range in Malaysia following the Flying Spur, Bentayga and Bentayga Extended Wheelbase.

Petrolheads might be more familiar with Speed, but Azure emphasises the other side of Bentley – developed with the help of wellbeing experts and even neuroscientists, the Continental GT Azure features a curated selection of elements designed for ‘wellbeing behind the wheel’.

The Continental GT Azure comes with Bentley’s 48V active anti-roll control system that enhances ride comfort and limits roll for even smoother journeys. The system electronically decouples the anti-roll bars when appropriate to smoothen the ride, then applies up to 1,300 Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds when cornering to keep the big coupe flat and stable.

The system works together with the three-chamber air springs to provide a chassis that’s both dynamically capable and exceptionally comfortable, Bentley says. Trust Crewe to fuse those seemingly contradictory values into its cars.

The Continental GT’s interior, which is still lovely after all these years, is ‘tailored specifically to the modern luxury customer’ in Azure spec. There’s tech, there’s craftsmanship with fine natural materials, and there’s also natural light – the Azure gets a fixed panoramic glass sunroof.

Bentleys have great NVH as a standard feature, but Crewe says that the focus with the Azure is as much now on the quality of whatever sound that you can hear. “Escaping the outside world into a personalised environment, with less outside noise, that could otherwise reduce attention, impact memory, and increase stress response, is now a priority in the Continental GT Azure suite,” Bentley says.

At the end of the day, Azure’s mission is to leave driver and passengers to alight at journey’s end feeling refreshed, alert and ready to resume their busy lives. Sounds like first class on a plane, and you can take this daily flight for RM2.976 million before insurance, road tax and registration.

Oh, and there’s a lovely 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with 550 PS/770 Nm under that long hood, and no shortage of chrome, which is fitting on Bentley grand tourer. Too ‘old’ for you? Check out the sportier side of the Continental GT with the Speed – no chrome there.

GALLERY: Bentley Continental GT Azure in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.