Hyundai Inster compact EV debuts – two variants, 115 PS/147 Nm single motor, up to 355 km range WLTP

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / June 27 2024 12:49 pm

Hyundai has unveiled the Inster, a compact urban EV that is positioned between A-segment and B-segment vehicle models, according to the manufacturer. This builds upon the styling of the Casper, which made its debut in 2021.

The Inster measures 3,825 mm long, 1,610 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm, with wheels ranging from 15 inches to 17 inches in diameter, the latter shod in tyres measuring 205/45R17.

Powertrain for the Inster is a front-mounted motor that outputs 97 PS and 147 Nm as a base variant or 115 PS in Long Range guise; the former packs a 42 kWh battery, while a Long Range variant gets a 49 kWh battery, which yields up to 355 km of range on a full charge, based on the WLTP testing standard, while the standard variant reaches in excess of 300 km on a full charge, according to Hyundai.

In terms of performance, the standard variant does 0-100 km/h in 11.7 seconds, while the Long Range manages it in 10.7 seconds; top speed is 140 km/h for the standard variant, and 150 km/h for the Long Range.

Up to 120 kW of DC fast charging is supported by the Inster, and this will bring a 10-80% recharge in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions, says Hyundai.

The Inster also takes AC charging up to 11 kW, courtesy of its on-board charger; charging via AC for the standard variant takes four hours, while doing the same for the Long Range takes four hours and 35 minutes. V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality also features here, supplying 110 or 220 volts, enabling the charging and powering of external electrical equipment.

Inside, the Inster yields cabin dimensions of 1,028 mm front headroom (987 mm with sunroof), 982 mm rear headroom, 1,050 mm front headroom and 885 mm of rear legroom. Luggage capacity is 280 litres, or up to 351 litres with sliding rear seats specified. Interior features include 64-colour LED ambient lighting, one-touch sunroof operation, Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch NFC accessibility, among others.

Sustainable materials feature on the Inster, inside and out, with recycled paint for the black high-gloss finish that replaces traditional carbon black pigment that is used in black paint. For upholstery, recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from bottles and bio-polypropylene material extracted from sugarcane is used.

The front-row seats in the Inster feature walk-through access, and all seats, including the driver’s seat, can be folded flat; a front bench seat is optionally available for the Inster, while the rear seats have 50:50 split-folding, and can slide and recline.

Infotainment in the Inster consists of a 10.25-inch instrument panel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, while a wireless charging dock is also present for mobile devices.

Driver assistance features in the compact EV include lane keeping assist, lane following assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), and parking collision avoidance assist rear (PCA-R).

Also included are rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, safety exit warning, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, highway driving assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, leading vehicle departure alert, and rear occupant alert.

Exterior colours for the Hyundai Inster consist of Atlas White, Tomboy Khaki, Bijarim Khaki Matte and Unbleached Ivory, along with new colours Sienna Orange Metallic, Aero Silver Matte, Dusk Blue Matte, Buttercream Yellow Pearl, and Abyss Black Pearl; selected colours may be paired with a black roof for a two-tone scheme.

Meanwhile, the interior cloth upholstery can be specified in Black, and Khaki Brown and Newtro Beige two-tone schemes. According to Autocar, the Hyundai Inster is expected to be priced around 22,000 pounds sterling (RM131,146).

