Lane closures in Klang for LRT3 construction work

Slip roads in Lebuh Gambus, Klang, will see intermittent closures from Saturday, June 29 to Monday, July 1. This is to facilitate road works in connection with the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project.

The closures involve the slip roads giving access to Jalan Gambus 2 off Lebuh Gambus and to Jalan Langat heading to Banting. Closures are scheduled intermittently between 8.30 am and 7.00 pm, as well as 10.00 pm to 5.00 am with traffic diverted to a temporary road.

The diversions are implemented following approval from the Klang Municipal Council (MPK). LRT3 contractor Seri Utama LRT3 apologised for the inconvenience with more information available via its helpline at 1-800 18 2585, Monday through Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, excluding public holidays.

