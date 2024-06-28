Indonesia opens e-bike battery factory in Banten

Pushing for e-motorcycle conversions and net-zero emissions, Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour Indonesia has opened yet another electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Tangerang, Banten province. Inaugurated by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, director of planning and infrastructure development for new, renewable energy, and energy conservation Senda Hurmuzan Kanam said, “the battery factory is one of our milestones, after three years, to develop the electric motorcycle program in Indonesia.”

Located on West Java island, the factory, under PT TDL Energy Indonesia (TDL ID), saw significant investment from PT Battery Technology Indonesia (TWS Indonesia). The TDL ID factory is the first such facility in Indonesia to achieve a 20-percent domestic component level (TKDN) in its first year of operation.

“The factory becomes the first to achieve such a high TKDN score, and we hope its TKDN will increase to 27 percent by next year,” Kanam said in an Antara report. Kanam also expressed hope investment in the factory would help development of Indonesia’s EV ecosystem.

“We are preparing the foundation to make Indonesia a model country in Asia and globally in achieving net-zero emissions,” said TDL ID CEO Jack Kim. Kim further said the factory is aiming to help make Indonesia a reference for Asian countries and for the global community in achieving net-zero emissions

Mohan K Ramanujam

