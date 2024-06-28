Stand a chance to win a Mitsubishi Triton by attending the Rainforest World Music Festival in Sarawak

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / June 28 2024 1:06 pm

If you’re planning to head to the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 in Sarawak this June 28-30, you could be in the running to win a brand-new Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium. That’s right, because Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), together with RWMF organiser Sarawak Tourism Board, is offering attendees the chance to win the vehicle simply by attending the event.

All you need to do is to purchase a RWMF ticket and attend the event, which will take place at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching on the above dates. Festival goers are also invited to visit MMM’s booth, which will be nestled at the Garden Terrace, in front of the Chinese farmhouse.

If you happen to be in the market for a Triton, here’s some pleasant news – the company is offering customers who book selected Triton models during the event will enjoy rebates up to RM7,000, or a low interest rate programme with selective bank partners. Customers will also walk away with a Thouswind Storage Bag worth RM200 (terms and conditions apply).

According to MMM, its participation at the well-regarded event in Sarawak will allow it to better connect with the local community and celebrate the state’s rich tapestry of diverse cultures.

The highly anticipated event is set to be a transformative celebration under the theme of ‘Evolution’. For its 27th edition, the RWMF promises an immersive experience that transcends music, incorporating tourism, cultural celebration and environmental stewardship.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.