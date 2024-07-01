Lamborghini Huracan crashes, catches fire on Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway; results in death and injury

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 1 2024 4:10 pm

A crash involving a Lamborghini Huracan has occured over the weekend, which has unfortunately claimed the life of its driver while injuries were sustained by the vehicle’s passenger, the New Straits Times reported.

“Investigations revealed the driver and his friend were travelling from Kuala Lumpur towards Bentong. Upon reaching the spot, the driver failed to control the vehicle, resulting in it crashing into the divider before ending up in the drain. The car spun several times before the crash,” said Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger suffered burns on her hand and legs, the Bentong district police chief added. In an earlier report, the incident was reported to have occurred at KM57.1 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, near Bentong.

In dashcam footage circulating on X/Twitter, the crashed yellow Huracan was depicted travelling in a group, also comprised of a Huracan Spyder, a Porsche Cayman and another Huracan coupé. Given the incident was reported to have occurred on Saturday, it was likely that the group was travelling together for leisure, as many enthusiasts do.

Loss of life is tragic, and it pays to remember that driving (and riding) on a public road is to share space with other members of the public, which means that other motorists will be in the immediate vicinity. Drive to the road conditions – which also means to be sensitive to surrounding traffic – and always be ready to slow down. As it turned out, disaster can and does strike on a clear, sunny day.

