Mercedes-Benz World at KL Base, Sg Besi, July 5-7 – test drives on runway, great deals, fun activities await

Looking for things to do this weekend? How does driving Mercedes-Benz cars on a runway in the city sound? Now that we’ve piqued your interest, check out Mercedes-Benz World at KL Base, Sungai Besi this weekend – July 5-7 – which has a spread of Mercedes-Benz cars for you to experience on KL’s Sungai Besi airfield.

Experience the three-pointed star’s electrified internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and all-electric models via test drives and driving challenges, all in a safe, controlled environment. There will also be previews of the latest Mercedes-Benz models.

Bring your entire family along for a fitting session, as the event has more than just driving – from rock climbing to slalom driving and activities for all ages, it’ll be a fun day out for all.

Of course, there will be exclusive event-only offers, so it’s the best time to sign on the line if you’ve been eyeing a new Mercedes-Benz. Selected Mercedes-Benz EQ models come with a complimentary home wallbox, including installation, and EV buyers get unlimited charging for up to 18 months too.

Other attractive offers include 12 free monthly repayments exclusively for the EQS, four service packages to keep your car in peak condition and a chance to win Mercedes-Benz merchandise vouchers. Experience the cars and discover the deals at Mercedes-Benz World at KL Base, Sungai Besi this weekend, 10am to 6pm.

