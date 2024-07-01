PLUSMiles app and portal scheduled maintenance – service disruption on July 2-3, midnight till 3am

PLUSMiles users, take note. The highway operator has announced service disruptions to make way for scheduled maintenance for the PLUSMiles app and portal on July 2-3, midnight till 3am.

This scheduled maintenance means that a range of services will not be accessible, including features on the PLUS app (Deals, My Profile, Points Exchange, Bills & Prepaid and Insurance), the PLUSMiles portal, Jimat di Penang and the Putri chatbot.

With this knowledge, don’t be alarmed if things aren’t working and just do what’s needed the following morning.

