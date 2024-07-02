Vehicle Ownership Certificate printing fee reduced to RM20 in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan

Transport minister Anthony Loke has announced the fee for printing the Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) has been reduced to RM20 effective July 1, 2024 in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

Before the price revision, the fee was RM50 in Peninsular and RM25 in Sabah and Labuan. Meanwhile, Sarawak will maintain the additional fee of RM5 for a total of RM25 to print the VOC. “This adjustment aims to bridge the fee gap between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” said Loke, as reported by Bernama.

The VOC was introduced by the road transport department (JPJ) in 2016 to replace the Registration Card (RC). The VOC continues to carry all relevant vehicle and ownership details as defined by the RC, but unlike the RC, will not be needed in physical form as a document or as an instrument to carry out transactions such as the renewal of road tax, change of vehicle ownership or amendments to particulars.

