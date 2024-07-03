2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 in Malaysia full gallery – seven-seat SUV; 163 PS 1.33L turbo; from RM291k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / July 3 2024 1:35 pm

Following the local launch of the facelifted X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB just several days ago, we now bring you a full gallery of the refreshed SUV in GLB200 Progressive guise. Priced at RM290,888 on-the-road without insurance, the GLB200 is the base variant in the range, with the GLB250 4Matic AMG Line being the higher spec option at RM341,888.

Styling revisions for the GLB include a redesigned front bumper, new LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist as well as revised taillight graphics. Specific to the GLB200 is a radiator grille with four horizontal louvres, the Progressive Line styling package and 18-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels. All variants of the GLB come with the Night Package as standard, which finishes various exterior trim parts in high-gloss black.

Inside, the GLB gets subtle updates like a new multi-function sports steering wheel that is upholstered in leather on the GLB200. There is also an additional USB-C port with increased charging power, while the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) has been upgraded to the latest NTG7 generation.

This is still presented on dual 10.25-inch displays (digital instrumentation and central infotainment touchscreen), with notable features being new display themes, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in games and a more capable digital voice assistant. The switch to the newer MBUX also sees the omission of the touchpad controller on the centre console.

The GLB200’s interior is furnished with Star Pattern trim elements, comfort seats upholstered in Artico man-made leather, powered front seats with memory function, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), 64-colour ambient lighting and a wireless charging pad. Both variants of the GLB currently available come with three rows of seats, with the second row being a 40:20:40 split-folding bench while the third row is a 50:50 split-folding bench.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 Progressive Line facelift spec sheet (top), GLB250 4Matic AMG Line (bottom); click to enlarge

As for what’s under the bonnet, the GLB200 continues to be powered by a 1.33 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, albeit with adjusted peak torque. The M282 mill, which drives the front wheels through a 7G-DCT seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, now serves up 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 270 Nm of torque, the latter being 20 Nm more than before. With this powertrain, this variant gets from 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 207 km/h.

Safety and driving assistance systems available for the GLB include the Parking Package with reverse camera, Active Paring Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist and Active Brake Assist. Other items on the kit list are an Easy-Pack tailgate, Keyless-Go, Hands-Free Access, Guard 360 vehicle protection and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

