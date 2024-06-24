2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / June 24 2024 3:47 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift in the country, with the updated seven-seat SUV – which made its global debut in March last year – arriving here in two variant forms, the GLB 200 Progressive Line and GLB 250 4Matic AMG Line.

The refreshed X247 gets minor styling revisions and and new kit, with the exterior changes led by a redesigned front bumper and a new front apron with a geometry design as well as new LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist. The GLB 200 also sports a new radiator grille featuring four horizontal louvres, while the unit on the GLB 250 retains the chrome pin and single louvre presentation seen previously, but with a restyled louvre.

Aside from new rear light graphics, both variants also get a Night Package, which finishes various trim parts in high-gloss black, including that of the trim elements on the front and rear apron, the roof rail, side mirror covers, the belt line/window line strip and simulated underguard at the front and rear of the vehicle. The GLB 250 adds on an AMG front apron with front splitter and an AMG rear apron, with its visible tailpipe trim finished in high-gloss black.

As for wheels, the facelifted GLB 200 is fitted with 18-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, while the GLB 250 is equipped with 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy units. A new Spectral Blue Metallic shade has also been added to the colour palette available for the SUV.

Inside, the cabin presentation remains largely the same, with the interior upgrades being rather subtle. There’s a new multi-function sports steering wheel, which is upholstered in leather on the GLB 200 and Nappa leather on the GLB 250, and the GLB now comes with an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power,

The dual 10.25-inch digital display screens have been retained, but the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) has been upgraded to the latest NTG7 gen, gaining new display themes, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a more capable Intelligent Voice Assistant, among others things.

Elsewhere, the comfort seats on the SUV are upholstered in Artico man-made leather on the GLB 200 and Artico/Microcut microfibre on the GLB 250, and as for trim, the GLB 200 comes with a Star-pattern trim while the GLB 250 has a Star Pattern backlit trim which interacts with the ambient lighting.

In terms of running gear, the GLB 200 continues on with the 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder seen previously, with a slight revision in torque numbers. Power output from the M282 remains at 163 PS (161 hp) at 5,500 rpm, but the torque has been bumped to 270 Nm from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm, up from the 250 Nm from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm on the pre-facelift. Paired with a 7G-DCT seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, the GLB 200 does the 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds and gets to a 207 km/h top speed.

Likewise, the M260 2.0 litre turbo-four on the GLB 250, which retains its 224 PS (221 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm output figures. The mill does add on a second-generation 48-volt mild hybrid system with a belt-driven starter generator, which offers 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) of extra push under hard acceleration and also enables smoother operation of the engine’s start-stop system and gliding mode functions.

Together with an 8G-DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and the brand’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the GLB 250 manages the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.0 seconds on the way to a 236 km/h top whack. Safety and driving assistance kit available for the BGLB include Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist, Active Brake Assist a and Parking Package with reverse camera.

Finally, prices. The Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line facelift is priced at RM290,888, while the GLB 250 4Matic AMG Line goes for RM341,888, both on-the-road without insurance, making them both RM9,000 more than the pre-facelift when SST was reintroduced (RM281,888 for the GLB 200, RM332,888 for the GLB 250).

