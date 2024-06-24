2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift in the country, with the updated seven-seat SUV – which made its global debut in March last year – arriving here in two variant forms, the GLB 200 Progressive Line and GLB 250 4Matic AMG Line.

The refreshed X247 gets minor styling revisions and and new kit, with the exterior changes led by a redesigned front bumper and a new front apron with a geometry design as well as new LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist. The GLB 200 also sports a new radiator grille featuring four horizontal louvres, while the unit on the GLB 250 retains the chrome pin and single louvre presentation seen previously, but with a restyled louvre.

Aside from new rear light graphics, both variants also get a Night Package, which finishes various trim parts in high-gloss black, including that of the trim elements on the front and rear apron, the roof rail, side mirror covers, the belt line/window line strip and simulated underguard at the front and rear of the vehicle. The GLB 250 adds on an AMG front apron with front splitter and an AMG rear apron, with its visible tailpipe trim finished in high-gloss black.

As for wheels, the facelifted GLB 200 is fitted with 18-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, while the GLB 250 is equipped with 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy units. A new Spectral Blue Metallic shade has also been added to the colour palette available for the SUV.

Inside, the cabin presentation remains largely the same, with the interior upgrades being rather subtle. There’s a new multi-function sports steering wheel, which is upholstered in leather on the GLB 200 and Nappa leather on the GLB 250, and the GLB now comes with an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power,

The dual 10.25-inch digital display screens have been retained, but the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) has been upgraded to the latest NTG7 gen, gaining new display themes, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a more capable Intelligent Voice Assistant, among others things.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

Elsewhere, the comfort seats on the SUV are upholstered in Artico man-made leather on the GLB 200 and Artico/Microcut microfibre on the GLB 250, and as for trim, the GLB 200 comes with a Star-pattern trim while the GLB 250 has a Star Pattern backlit trim which interacts with the ambient lighting.

In terms of running gear, the GLB 200 continues on with the 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder seen previously, with a slight revision in torque numbers. Power output from the M282 remains at 163 PS (161 hp) at 5,500 rpm, but the torque has been bumped to 270 Nm from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm, up from the 250 Nm from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm on the pre-facelift. Paired with a 7G-DCT seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, the GLB 200 does the 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds and gets to a 207 km/h top speed.

Likewise, the M260 2.0 litre turbo-four on the GLB 250, which retains its 224 PS (221 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm output figures. The mill does add on a second-generation 48-volt mild hybrid system with a belt-driven starter generator, which offers 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) of extra push under hard acceleration and also enables smoother operation of the engine’s start-stop system and gliding mode functions.

Together with an 8G-DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and the brand’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the GLB 250 manages the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.0 seconds on the way to a 236 km/h top whack. Safety and driving assistance kit available for the BGLB include Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist, Active Brake Assist a and Parking Package with reverse camera.

Finally, prices. The Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line facelift is priced at RM290,888, while the GLB 250 4Matic AMG Line goes for RM341,888, both on-the-road without insurance, making them both RM9,000 more than the pre-facelift when SST was reintroduced (RM281,888 for the GLB 200, RM332,888 for the GLB 250).

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – RM291k to RM342k

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ A180
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300
MERCEDES-BENZ E200
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 