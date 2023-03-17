In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2023 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Arriving alongside the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA is the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB, as the premium compact three-row SUV gets revised for equipment as well as styling, bringing a range spanning four petrol and four diesel variants for the European market.

Following the debut of the original in 2019, the X247 GLB continues to wear a more rugged look compared to its Modular Front Architecture 2 (MFA2)-based GLA sibling, while bringing powertrain and equipment updates.

Starting with the engines, all petrol units are now mild hybrids, where a belt-driven starter generator works with the 48-volt electrical system for an additional 10 kW (13.6 PS) deployed momentarily for quicker engine starts and stronger acceleration.

This also brings comfort benefits, where the electrical system allows for coasting with the combustion engine switched off, while contributing to low-noise, low-vibration engine starts, says Mercedes-Benz.

The petrol engine range begins with the GLB 180 and GLB 200, both powered by a 1,332 cc engine. For the GLB 180, this produces 136 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque, while the same engine in the GLB 200 makes 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque; transmissions in the petrol GLB range are seven- or eight-speed dual-clutch automatics as standard.

Meanwhile, the two more powerful variants pack larger engines along with all-wheel-drive, and the GLB 220 4Matic employs a 1,991 cc turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque. Top of the petrol-powered range is the GLB 250 4Matic which employs the same 2.0 litre engine, albeit producing 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque.

These are joined by four diesel variants, all powered by a 1,950 cc turbodiesel unit. The GLB 180 d makes 116 PS and 280 Nm of torque while the GLB 200 d outputs 150 PS and 320 Nm. The two top diesels are also all-wheel-drive, and the GLB 200d 4Matic shares its output figures with its 2WD sibling. The top diesel is the GLB 220 d 4Matic, with 190 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

For rolling stock, the facelifted X247 GLB starts with 17-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in base trim, and further variants bring the option of larger wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches in diameter. Exterior updates for the facelifted GLB include full-LED headlamps and tail lamps, where the lighting elements at both ends are now longer transverse strips in order to accentuate the vehicle’s visual width.

In terms of infotainment, the base offering is a seven-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch multimedia screen, while the top specification is a dual 10.25-inch widescreen setup. For the driver, a leather-trimmed steering wheel is standard, while Artico synthetic upholstery can be selected as an option. Additionally, the AMG Line trim specification offers the option of a heated steering wheel rim.

The MBUX interface in the GLB has been updated to gain new display themes; ‘Classic’ brings relevant driver information as required while ‘Sporty’ brings prominences to the rev counter. Meanwhile, ‘Discreet’ limits the information on display to the essential. As for ambient lighting, a total of 10 colour schemes are offered.

For device connectivity, the GLB facelift gains an additional USB-C port with increased power, while all USB ports are illuminated. Smartphones will be connected wirelessly via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Intelligent Voice Assistant has been developed to become even more capable, and will now remember a driver’s typically preferred settings and driving routes. Infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions can be personalised to the driver’s preferences, which can be set to exclude selected suggestions.

A selection of mini-games are offered as part of the infotainment in the facelifted GLB as well, which will be accessed via the touchscreens and steering wheel touch-control buttons. Currently offered as part of this selection are Sudoku, Shuffle Pack and more.

Safety kit on the X247 GLB facelift includes an upgraded Driving Assistance Package for more comfortable control of lane keeping assist, while the new-generation Parking Package additionally supports longitudinal parking with 360-degree views. Also on for the first time in the GLB is Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which requires the ESP trailer stabilisation and the Parking Package with 360-degree camera.