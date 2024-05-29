2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / May 29 2024 11:21 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has teased the imminent arrival of the new GLB facelift on its social media pages. The updated SUV first broke cover globally back in March last year, bringing with it mild hybrid tech as well as some styling and kit changes.

One way to tell the facelift from the original is by looking at the daytime running light signature, which is now a light strip located at the top of each headlamp cluster. On the pre-facelift model, the DRLs wrap around the bottom left and upper right of the clusters.

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) maintains its dual 10.25-inch widescreen setup on higher configurations, but gains new display themes, a more capable Intelligent Voice Assistant and a selection of mini-games.

As for powertrains, all petrol options now come with 48V mild hybrid tech and include the GLB180, GLB200, GLB220 4Matic and GLB250 4Matic. The first two are powered by a 1.3 litre turbocharged inline-four making between 136 and 163 PS (134 hp/100 kW and 161 hp/120 kW).

Meanwhile, the remaining two variants feature a 2.0 litre unit delivering between 190 and 224 PS (188 hp/140 kW and 221 hp/165 kW). Depending on the engine, the transmission is either a seven-speed or eight-speed dual-clutch.

The GLB was first launched here back in September 2020 as a fully-imported (CBU) model offered in three variants, including two seven-seat options (GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic) and a sole five-seater (GLB35 4Matic). We’ll have more details when the facelifted GLB is launched in Malaysia, so stay tuned.

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift

