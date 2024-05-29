2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has teased the imminent arrival of the new GLB facelift on its social media pages. The updated SUV first broke cover globally back in March last year, bringing with it mild hybrid tech as well as some styling and kit changes.
One way to tell the facelift from the original is by looking at the daytime running light signature, which is now a light strip located at the top of each headlamp cluster. On the pre-facelift model, the DRLs wrap around the bottom left and upper right of the clusters.
Inside, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) maintains its dual 10.25-inch widescreen setup on higher configurations, but gains new display themes, a more capable Intelligent Voice Assistant and a selection of mini-games.
As for powertrains, all petrol options now come with 48V mild hybrid tech and include the GLB180, GLB200, GLB220 4Matic and GLB250 4Matic. The first two are powered by a 1.3 litre turbocharged inline-four making between 136 and 163 PS (134 hp/100 kW and 161 hp/120 kW).
Meanwhile, the remaining two variants feature a 2.0 litre unit delivering between 190 and 224 PS (188 hp/140 kW and 221 hp/165 kW). Depending on the engine, the transmission is either a seven-speed or eight-speed dual-clutch.
The GLB was first launched here back in September 2020 as a fully-imported (CBU) model offered in three variants, including two seven-seat options (GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic) and a sole five-seater (GLB35 4Matic). We’ll have more details when the facelifted GLB is launched in Malaysia, so stay tuned.
GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 e (preliminary figures: fuel consumption combined, weighted: 1.4-1.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined, weighted: 31-24 g/km; electricity consumption combined, weighted: 23.8-21.1 kWh/100 km) Information on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, electricity consumption and range is provisional and was determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. Neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available to date.. Deviations between the data and the official values are possible.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km*
GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km*
GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
Comments
I cannot understand why sales of GLB/EQB is not up to mark, product overlap, pricing or Merc just failed in their current EQ lineup.