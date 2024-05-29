2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has teased the imminent arrival of the new GLB facelift on its social media pages. The updated SUV first broke cover globally back in March last year, bringing with it mild hybrid tech as well as some styling and kit changes.

One way to tell the facelift from the original is by looking at the daytime running light signature, which is now a light strip located at the top of each headlamp cluster. On the pre-facelift model, the DRLs wrap around the bottom left and upper right of the clusters.

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) maintains its dual 10.25-inch widescreen setup on higher configurations, but gains new display themes, a more capable Intelligent Voice Assistant and a selection of mini-games.

As for powertrains, all petrol options now come with 48V mild hybrid tech and include the GLB180, GLB200, GLB220 4Matic and GLB250 4Matic. The first two are powered by a 1.3 litre turbocharged inline-four making between 136 and 163 PS (134 hp/100 kW and 161 hp/120 kW).

Meanwhile, the remaining two variants feature a 2.0 litre unit delivering between 190 and 224 PS (188 hp/140 kW and 221 hp/165 kW). Depending on the engine, the transmission is either a seven-speed or eight-speed dual-clutch.

The GLB was first launched here back in September 2020 as a fully-imported (CBU) model offered in three variants, including two seven-seat options (GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic) and a sole five-seater (GLB35 4Matic). We’ll have more details when the facelifted GLB is launched in Malaysia, so stay tuned.

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 e (preliminary figures: fuel consumption combined, weighted: 1.4-1.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined, weighted: 31-24 g/km; electricity consumption combined, weighted: 23.8-21.1 kWh/100 km) Information on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, electricity consumption and range is provisional and was determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. Neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available to date.. Deviations between the data and the official values are possible. Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 e (preliminary figures: fuel consumption combined, weighted: 1.4-1.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined, weighted: 31-24 g/km; electricity consumption combined, weighted: 23.8-21.1 kWh/100 km) Information on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, electricity consumption and range is provisional and was determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. Neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available to date.. Deviations between the data and the official values are possible.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
The new Mercedes-Benz GLB The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
The new Mercedes-Benz GLB The new Mercedes-Benz GLB
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?
GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB facelift to be launched in Malaysia soon – updated SUV to get mild hybrid tech?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ E200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ E250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Lance Chau on May 29, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    I cannot understand why sales of GLB/EQB is not up to mark, product overlap, pricing or Merc just failed in their current EQ lineup.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 