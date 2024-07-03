Malaysian fuel prices July 2024 week one – RON97 remains at RM3.47, diesel continues at RM3.35 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / July 3 2024 6:52 pm

It is Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the retail prices of fuel announced by the ministry of finance for the coming week of July 4 to 10, 2024.

There continues to be no change to the price of diesel, which took on a price revision on June 10 when the government started the subsidy rationalisation programme for the fuel in Peninsular Malaysia. Thus, Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades of the fuel continue to be priced at RM3.35 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 remains at RM3.55 per litre.

The subsidy rationalisation exercise has not affected retail pricing of diesel fuels in East Malaysia, and so the main grades of diesel and the B7 grade continue at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol holds on at RM3.47 per litre where it also remained last week, while RON 95 petrol also continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in Feburary 2021.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 10, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 27th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 286th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

