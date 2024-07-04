2025 KTM 300 EXC HardEnduro ready to race

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 4 2024 1:11 pm

Following the release of KTM’s 2025 EXC Enduro off-road motorcycle range, focus now falls on the 2025 KTM 300 EXC HardEnduro. Designed specifically for off-road enduro racing, a race series that is seeing a surge of popularity in Malaysia of late, the 300 EXC HardEnduro is built for the toughest races.

Powered by KTM’s two-stroke Enduro single-cylinder engine with throttle-body injection, the 300 EXC HardEnduro is, as much as possible, engineered for tool-free maintenance and adjustment on the trail. This includes an Off-Road Control Unit (OCU) that replaces the traditional fuse box and relays with a single black box located under the seat.

The OCU takes signals from the voltage regulator and ECU constantly with over-current deactivated instantaneously. This makes for easy error detection and diagnostics as the status of each output is indicated by the red or green indicator.

Two engine maps are available with Map 1 giving linear and predictable power delivery. Meanwhile, Map 2 is more aggressive for added throttle response and explosive power delivery.

Suspension is now fully-adjustable without using any tools, and rider adjustments can be made on-the-fly. In front, the WP XACT 48 mm diameter fork gives fast and consistent damping and increased oil flow with manually-adjustable compression and rebound controls located on top of the forks.

For the rear, the WP XPLOR monoshock is revised for 2025, with updated settings with full adjustability and and consistent damping. Anti-squat behaviour of the monoshock is improved with KTM’s PDS rear shock concept.

Differentiating the HardEnduro from the standard KTM Enduro is the addition of a KTM Factory wheel set. This comprises of black D.I.D rims with black spokes, matched to orange hubs and spoke nipples, and fitted with Metzeler 6 Days Extreme off-road tyres.

The orange theme continues with the black and orange HardEnduro graphics, gloss orange frame with black factory seat while black pull straps are standard equipment. Other orange items include the rear brake disc guard, SuperSprox Stealth rear sprocket and oil filler plug.

