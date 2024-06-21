2025 KTM EXC enduro off-road motorcycles revealed

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 21 2024 11:54 am

2025 KTM EXC-F (left) and KTM EXC-W

With a total of eight machines Austrian off-road motorcycle maker KTM has updated its EXC range for 2025. The catalogue now contains the existing four four-stroke enduro motorcycles, the KTM 250 EXC-F, KTM 350 EXC-F, KTM 450 EXC-F, and KTM 500 EXC-F, while the two-stroke models are the KTM 125 XC-W, KTM 150 EXC, KTM 250 EXC, and KTM 300 EXC.

Of note is the reintroduction of the KTM 125 EXC-W, designed for competition use only. Destined for the 125 cc Junior Enduro race category, the 125 EXC-W returns after being dropped from the KTM catalogue since 2016.

The 125 EXC-W carries the two-stroke engine from the 2025 KTM 125 SX, but with suitable modifications to make it a suitable enduro competition bike. These include an Enduro transmission and stator components taken from the 150 EXC.

However, the 125 EXC-W, unlike the other EXC two-strokes, omits the extra oil tank between the fuel tank and steering head, making the engine pre-mix only. Changes are also made to the graphics, the previous 1990s-inspired purple highlights replaced by silver-gray graphics over orange bodywork and a black frame.

2025 KTM 250 EXC-W

The seat is covered in KTM orange, featuring a high-grip seat cover and textured grip strips. Grip strips are also applied to the frame protectors, tank shrouds, and bar pad.

For suspension, the WP XPLOR PDS monoshock comes with new settings. This gives improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation in the hydraulic oil reservoir while the swingarm is updated with a machined unit to improve the durability of the chain slider.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.