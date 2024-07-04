BHPetrol ‘Pam & Beli, Syoknya Menang’ contest starts – RM250k in cash and fuel to be won, now till Aug 31

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 4 2024 12:11 pm

BHPetrol is no stranger to contests, and there’s usually more than one from the ‘orange station’ in a year. We just saw the conclusion of the ‘Beli dan Menang Ka-Ching’ contest that ran in March and April, where 80 winners took home cash and gold as prizes, and now there’s one more.

Called ‘Pam & Beli Syoknya Menang’, BHPetrol’s latest contest runs from July 1 till August 31, and there are RM250,000 worth of prizes to be given away. There are 10 first prizes RM5,000 cash and a fuel card, 10 second prizes of RM3,000 cash and a fuel card, and 20 third prizes of RM3,000 BHPetrol vouchers.

Click to enlarge

As usual, it takes almost no effort to be in the running. Just spend a minimum of RM40 in a single receipt at BHPetrol stations, whether at the pump or at the shop. However bear in mind that tobacco, Touch n Go, ePay, utility payments and carwash are not included.

The contest is open to all, but it pays to be an BHPetrol eCard member, which will get two automatic entries with each RM40 purchase. Non-eCard members can still join, but they will have to fill up a form via QR code for one entry per RM40. Good luck!

