Federal Highway lane closures, traffic diversions in Shah Alam for LRT3 construction – July 5-20 in stages

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 4 2024 10:15 am

Stage 1, July 5-6

Federal Highway users, take note. There will be lane closures and traffic diversions this month to facilitate construction for the LRT3 project a.k.a. the LRT Shah Alam Line.

According to contractor Setia Utama LRT 3 (formerly known as MRCB George Kent) the lane closures will done in stages at the Shah Alam stretch where the Petronas and Shell stations are. It will start from tomorrow (July 5) and will be in place till July 20, and the hours are from 11pm till 5am the following day.

Stage 2, July 12-13

The lanes will be closed in stages. From July 5-6, it will kick off with the leftmost and middle lanes, Klang-bound. During the Stage 1 closure, there will only be one lane open to traffic, so be aware. See the map above.

For Stage 2, the fast lanes both bounds will be closed from July 12-13. In Stage 3, the leftmost and middle lanes, KL-bound, will be closed from July 19-20. As per Stage 1, there will be one lane open for motorists heading towards KL. The target date for the opening of the LRT3 Shah Alam Line is March 1, 2025.

Stage 3, July 19-20

