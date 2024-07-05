Bajaj set to launch petrol-CNG hybrid motorcycle

Posted in Bajaj, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 5 2024 11:24 am



Teasers from the Bajaj Auto website show a new hybrid motorcycle set to launch today. Set to be the first production motorcycle powered by petrol and compressed natural gas (CNG), the new two-wheeler hybrid will likely be to most fuel efficient motorcycle in the world.

From teaser photos, the new bike, dubbed the “Freedom 125”, comes with the ability to switch between fuels using a switch on the handlebar. It is assumed the 125 is in reference to the engine capacity and the bike will be targetted to the budget conscious end of the Indian motorcycle market.

Awaiting the launch, information received indicates the Freedom 125 will be a naked sports bike. A single round headlight keeps the design simple, along with a full-length seat. Expect power output to be around 10 hp when running on petrol, dropping slightly when the engine is switched to LNG.

