Broken car windows at LRT Awan Besar this week – police received six reports, investigating incident

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 5 2024 4:11 pm

Earlier this week, a row of cars parked at the LRT Awan Besar station were spotted with broken windows, in a video that has since gone viral. The cops are now on the case and are investigating.

According to Cheras district police chief Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh, police received six reports from the public. He said that checks revealed that all six cars with broken windows were parked by their respective owners on Monday, starting from around 3pm at the LRT station.

“On Tuesday, at around 9.20 am, police received six reports regarding broken windows at the LRT Awan Besar station. A couple of glass panels were broken by a suspect who is still at large, before the owners realised it the following day,” he said in a statement today.

Ravindar said that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and detailed investigations are being conducted by the police. He stressed that the force will not compromise with any individual who does not follow the rules of the country. He added that stern action will be taken to maintain peace in the community.

“If anyone has any information on the incident, you can contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-92845050/5051. You can also contact the KL police hotline at 03-21159999 or come forward at any police station,” he said.

