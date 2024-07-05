Free parking for EVs in cities being considered – Nga

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 5 2024 11:34 am

The government is considering free parking for electric vehicles (EVs) in cities to further encourage the switch from ICE to electric. According to housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming, the proposal is being discussed following the transport ministry’s move introduce “green plates” for EVs.

“We are currently studying the possibility of giving parking exemption for EV cars as a push factor for more people to buy EVs rather than traditional fossil fuel cars,” Nga told the media after attending the Asean-China Roundtable Talks on Urban Construction and Housing yesterday, The Star reported.

The Teluk Intan MP said that his ministry is holding talks with the local councils to consider the feasibility of the proposal. He cited UK capital London as an example, where congestion charge of about RM90 per entry is imposed on ICE-powered cars entering the city while EVs are exempted from parking fees.

Last month, transport minister Anthony Loke announced a new EV road tax structure that’s on average 85% lower than the previous template. He also said that special number plates for EVs are currently in the final stage of development. They are said to include RFID tech and will help bomba identify EVs in accidents.

Just a thought – EVs – with zero tailpipe emissions – are great for cities, but if air pollution is the real issue at hand, how about banning two-stroke motorcycles (the high-pitched ones, try following one with your windows down) and black smoke-belching lorries first? Not as fashionable and trending as EVs of course…

