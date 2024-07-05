Free parking for EVs in cities being considered – Nga

The government is considering free parking for electric vehicles (EVs) in cities to further encourage the switch from ICE to electric. According to housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming, the proposal is being discussed following the transport ministry’s move introduce “green plates” for EVs.
“We are currently studying the possibility of giving parking exemption for EV cars as a push factor for more people to buy EVs rather than traditional fossil fuel cars,” Nga told the media after attending the Asean-China Roundtable Talks on Urban Construction and Housing yesterday, The Star reported.
The Teluk Intan MP said that his ministry is holding talks with the local councils to consider the feasibility of the proposal. He cited UK capital London as an example, where congestion charge of about RM90 per entry is imposed on ICE-powered cars entering the city while EVs are exempted from parking fees.
Last month, transport minister Anthony Loke announced a new EV road tax structure that’s on average 85% lower than the previous template. He also said that special number plates for EVs are currently in the final stage of development. They are said to include RFID tech and will help bomba identify EVs in accidents.
Just a thought – EVs – with zero tailpipe emissions – are great for cities, but if air pollution is the real issue at hand, how about banning two-stroke motorcycles (the high-pitched ones, try following one with your windows down) and black smoke-belching lorries first? Not as fashionable and trending as EVs of course…
Comments
again… only the T20 can afford EV and the gov panders to the T20… they can buy the >RM100K cars but cannot pay for parking..
what a stupid idea!!
I second the suggestion to banning 2 stroke motorcycles however you can’t just ban them without offering an alternative solution. Most are using those old bikes because that is all they have as a mode of transport.
Maybe can do a 2 stroke to 4 stroke bike exchange program or something along those lines.
Parking for OKU and motorcycle already been abused…expected parking for EV also gonna be the same
Good idea but not ready until the EV sale up to 50% of total vehicle sale
“He cited UK capital London as an example,..”
What a nincompoop comparing with London. Do UK gets all the mining pollutions? Where are all the mining and processing done?
Makes no sense to continue to pamper the rich. It’s not like EVs are sold to people who can’t afford them. We still have that ridiculous rm100k benchmark for EVs to be sold in the country. So people who can afford EVs atm can afford to freaking pay for public parking. Period! I get that it’s to promote EV adoption, but to truly get the mass to adopt EVs, remove the damn 100k rule and improve charging infrastructure!
Help the rich people?
banning two-stroke motorcycles and black smoke-belching lorries – this a great one!
Nga Kor ming forgot, to make EV also use fossil resources and what’s more its 3-4 times resources than conventional ICE car and additional REE (rare earth elements) uses to make batteries..
please laaa.. EV is not the future, there’s a lot of proof that we can just google it.. too much damage for earth already..
Who are the buyers of ev? Oh ya the rich. Getting all the benefits.